The jury at the first-degree murder trial of Randy Tshilumba, the 21-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a grocery store clerk in front of horrified customers, was shown chilling photos of the crime scene Monday.

Clémence Beaulieu-Patry, 20, was killed while working in the clothing department of the Maxi store on Papineau Avenue at Crémazie Boulevard in Montreal's Saint-Michel district on April 10, 2016.

Montreal police crime-scene technician Chantal Cusson testified Monday that when she first arrived at the crime scene the night Beaulieu-Patry was killed, she viewed video footage from the store's surveillance cameras that showed the path of the suspect as he entered the store, attacked Beaulieu-Patry, then fled.

Crime-scene evidence presented at the trial of Randy Tshilumba shows blood-spattered merchandise close to the spot where Maxi store clerk Clémence Beaulieu-Patry, 20, was killed. (SPVM)

Cusson said she then took photos of the areas along the path the alleged killer took, as indicated by the surveillance video.

She testified that he entered the store and made his way directly to the children's clothing section, where Beaulieu-Patry was working.

In some of those photos, Beaulieu-Patry's body, draped in a red and yellow blanket, can be seen on the floor of the store.

Other photos show children's clothing displays in the area specked with what appear to be drops of blood.

There also appeared to be bloody hand prints on some store shelves, cash registers and door frames.

Cusson's testimony continued Monday afternoon.