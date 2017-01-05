Randy Tshilumba, the 20-year-old man accused of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a grocery store clerk last year, is scheduled to stand trial in September.

Clémence Beaulieu-Patry, 20, died shortly after she was stabbed in front of customers on April 10, 2016, during her shift at the Maxi grocery store on Papineau Avenue near Crémazie Boulevard in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

Montreal police say Tshilumba and Beaulieu-Patry knew one another and had attended the same high school.

Tshilumba appeared briefly in court Thursday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The trial before a jury is set to begin Sept. 5, 2017 and is expected to take five weeks.

Crown prosecutors say they will present video footage, a video statement that Tshilumba gave to police and eyewitness testimony as evidence.