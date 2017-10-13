The lawyer for 21-year-old Randy Tshilumba has wrapped up his closing arguments asking the jury to find his client not criminally responsible in connection with the death of Clémence Beaulieu-Patry in April of 2016.

Tshilumba is facing a charge of first-degree murder for killing the 20-year-old woman in the Maxi grocery store where she worked.

He admitted during his trial that he did stab and kill Beaulieu-Patry, but lawyer Philippe Larochelle is trying to convince the jury that his client did not know what he was doing.

"He suffers from mental illness," said Larochelle. "He suffered from mental illness before killing Clémence Beaulieu-Patry, and he still does."

The signs of Tshilumba's mental illness began long before the death of Beaulieu-Patry, said Larochelle.

Tshilumba told the jury he began to stutter in high school. He expressed a desire to change schools for reasons of personal safety, and he began to fail classes in his last year of high school after starting out in an enriched program.

Larochelle said Tshilumba's family members noticed signs of anxiety and a loss of interest in his recreational activities. They noticed he lost weight and his hygiene suffered.

More than a year before he stabbed Beaulieu-Patry, Larochelle told the jury that Tshilumba began to believe she belonged to a gang of girls that was out to kill him. He told his sister he'd been seeing signs online to that effect.

Clémence Beaulieu-Patry was stabbed to death while working at a Maxi supermarket in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough. (Facebook)

Several weeks before the killing, Larochelle said Tshilumba even invited his best friend over to look at the Facebook page of one of the girls he believed was trying to kill him.

He was convinced there were messages on her page that proved he was in danger. His friend told him he was paranoid and suggested he stick to his school work.

"You don't need a psychiatrist to know Randy Tshilumba is sick," Larochelle told the jury.

'An irrational gesture'

Larochelle says Tshilumba lived with the constant thought that there was a group of five girls that wanted him dead.

He told the jury the day Beaulieu-Patry died, Tshilumba went to the Maxi supermarket to find a solution to his perceived persecution, and to convince her he was a good guy.

He said that the doctors who examined Tshilumba agreed he was not responsible for his actions because of mental illness.

Larochelle told jury members they can't look at the stabbing in isolation. He said they have to look at it along with all of his other actions.

"(The stabbing) was an irrational gesture, one that was the fruit of a sick mind," said Larochelle.

He finished his closing arguments by asking the jury to find Tshilumba not criminally responsible for reasons of mental illness.