A jury has found Randy Tshilumba guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Clémence Beaulieu-Patry.

Tshilumba, 21, admitted to killing the 20-year-old woman at the Maxi store where she worked in April 2016.

He testified that he acted in self-defence because he believed Beaulieu-Patry and four of her friends had been plotting to kill him for more than a year before the stabbing.

In closing arguments, Tshilumba's defence lawyer told a jury of seven men and five women they should find his client not criminally responsible because of mental illness.

Philippe Larochelle urged jury members not to look at the stabbing in isolation, but along with all of Tshilumba's prior actions which pointed to mental illness.

Clémence Beaulieu-Patry was stabbed to death on April 10, 2016 while working at a Maxi supermarket in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough. (Facebook)

The Crown prosecutor said Tshilumba knew exactly what he was doing when he stabbed Beaulieu-Patry, pointing to the fact he had worn gloves to commit the act and that he later changed his clothes in a doughnut shop.

"He wanted to change because he knew his actions was morally wrong and didn't want to be arrested," prosecutor Catherine Perreault told the jury during closing arguments.

The case was heard before Quebec Superior Court Justice Hélène Di Salvo.

Jurors had been deliberating since late Tuesday afternoon.