A new report issued by the Transporation Safety Board of Canada cites high speed, a tailwind, a long landing and delayed use of deceleration devices while landing in heavy rain as factors that contributed to a passenger plane overshooting the runway at Montreal's Trudeau airport in 2015.

On a rainy June 5, 2015, a Westjet Boeing 737 was en route to Montreal from Toronto. The plane was cleared to land, but the pilot slightly overshot the runway and the plane came to rest on the grass, past the end of the runway.

No one was injured, and the plane was not damaged.

The TSB's investigation determined the approach speed had been calculated inaccurately. That, combined with a tailwind and a slightly high flare, resulted in the aircraft touching down beyond the normal zone.

The investigation also concluded the pilot had applied 'delayed and non-maximal use' of deceleration devices, including brakes, reverse thrusters and ground spoilers.

The incident caused significant delays at the airport.