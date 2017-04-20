Rigaud has declared a state of emergency as water levels continued to rise in some communities both west of Montreal and in parts of Laval.

The community, located just off the island of Montreal, ordered residents Thursday living in the areas of Baie de Rigaud, Pointe-Séguin, Rigaud sur le lac and Pointe à la raquette, to leave their homes.

"In light of the latest information, the City of Rigaud has no choice but to declare a local state of emergency effective immediately," the municipality said on its Facebook page.

Residents are advised to go to the local library if they need a place to go.

​Rigaud is not the only community in the area dealing with flooding after a week of heavy rain.

Laval, Senneville also see flooding

​Fanny Payette, a meteorologist with Hydro Météo, a non-governmental agency that monitors water levels, says Quebec saw 10 to 15 millimetres of rain overnight.

A Laval school bus continues its daily routine despite flooding certain streets in the area. (Radio Canada)

The Ottawa River, the Rivière des Prairies and the Mille Iles River are considered among the bodies of water most at risk.

Laval and Île-Bizard have given out sandbags to residents. In Laval, a group of volunteers is going door-to-door, to inform residents in certain areas of Sainte-Dorothée and Laval-sur-le-Lac about the risk of local flooding.

Even though the rain subsided Thursday morning, Payette said she expects water levels to continue to rise in some areas.

The City of Laval is encouraging people in the Rivière des Prairies or Mille Iles River areas to visit its site for more information.

Senneville, a community on the western tip of Montreal, is also experiencing flooding. A video posted to social media Wednesday showed flooding at the local sailing club.

Sailing Club in Senneville