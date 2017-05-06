Rain is expected to take a break in Montreal Saturday but will return this afternoon.

The rainfall warning has been lifted for the Montreal area, for now.

Rainfall warnings are still in effect for parts of the Outaouais and the Gaspé peninsula.

Environment Canada says there is also a risk of thunderstorms in the Montreal area.

Flooding continues

Communities in Quebec are still feeling the effects of flooding this morning.

Canadian Forces soldiers are expected to be on the ground across much of the province Saturday to fight the historic water levels.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the army will work with local authorities to coordinate relief efforts.

According to Urgence Quebec

121 cities and municipalities have been affected.

1 506 residences are flooded.

857 people have been asked to leave their homes.

340 roads have been affected by the floods

CBC Montreal will bring you up to date coverage on the floods all weekend.