Communities in southern Quebec are bracing for the possibility of more rain and flooding, with the Ottawa River, the Rivière des Prairies and the Mille Iles River considered among the bodies of water most at risk.

Parts of Laval, including the Sainte-Dorothée and Laval-sur-le-Lac areas, were subject to localized flooding on Thursday.

Fanny Payette, a meteorologist with Hydro Météo, a non-governmental agency that monitors water levels, says Quebec saw 10 to 15 millimetres of rain overnight.

Even though the rain subsided Thursday morning, Payette said she expects water levels to continue to risk.

Water surrounds benches at Rivière des Prairies, in Laval. (Radio-Canada)

Some Montreal-area communities are already taking precautions. Both Laval and Île-Bizard have given out sandbags to residents in their respective communities.

In Laval, a group of volunteers is going door-to-door, to inform residents in certain areas of Sainte-Dorothée and Laval-sur-le-Lac about the risk of local flooding.

The city of Laval is encouraging people in the Rivière des Prairies or Mille Iles River areas to visit its site for more information.