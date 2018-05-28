Skip to Main Content
Montreal to make jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi 'honorary citizen' today

The City of Montreal will make jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi an "honorary citizen" this afternoon in an effort to speed his release.

Move aims to speed up release of Saudi blogger, jailed since 2012

Ensaf Haidar, wife of the jailed Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi, has been in Canada since 2013. (Christian Lutz/Associated Press)

The move is symbolic and doesn't grant him Canadian citizenship, which is a federal prerogative. The idea, the politicians say, is that the show of support may strengthen the case for his release.

Coun. Marvin Rotrand and Ensemble Montréal, the official opposition at city hall, proposed a non-partisan motion last week to honour Badawi.

Badawi's wife, Ensaf Haidar, and their three children live in Sherbrooke, Que. They were granted political asylum in Canada in 2013. Badawi has been in jail in Saudi Arabia since 2012, when he was arrested on charges of insulting Islam on his blog.

The motion was to be presented at a city council meeting Monday. A spokesperson for Mayor Valérie Plante confirmed the ceremony will take place around 12:40 p.m. ET at city hall.

Badawi's wife and former federal justice minister Irwin Cotler will speak to the media ahead of the announcement.

Badawi was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined $300,000 — a punishment that was decried by human rights defenders worldwide at the time.

His original sentence included a total 1,000 lashes. He received the first 50 lashes but is believed to have been spared the others because of poor health.

In December, Haidar​ said she was told by a European Parliament delegation that Badawi was on "a list of people who would be forgiven by the king," but it was unclear when that would happen.

Badawi's imprisonment has drawn widespread international condemnation, and human rights groups have accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of not doing enough to free him.

