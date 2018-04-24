Raids targeting Hells Angels yield dozens of arrests in Quebec

Quebec provincial police say dozens of "influential" members of the Hells Angels were arrested during a series of raids Tuesday morning.

Police are trying to prove a drug trafficking network operating in regions north and west of Montreal is directly connected to the criminal biker gang, said Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

Hundreds of police officers are taking part in the raids and have made dozens of arrests in about 20 locations in the Outaouais, Saguenay and Lanaudière regions.

The operation is being led by the SQ's organized crime unit.

Bilodeau said Tuesday's raids were connected to another series of searches carried out in January and February.

The SQ says this is the biggest operation targeting organized crime since Operation SharQc in 2009, when more than 150 people were arrested.