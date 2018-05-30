Complaint filed against Montreal radio host who compared Gregory Charles to feces

An official complaint has been filed with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission after a Montreal radio host made a "joke" comparing comedian Gregory Charles to feces.

During a May 17 show of Ça rentre au poste, host José Gaudet recounted the story of a woman in British Columbia who was detained after a video appeared to show her defecating in a Tim Hortons, then throwing her feces at employees.

"You see by her look that she has a Gregory Charles ready to arrive on stage," Gaudet said in French.

That comment is unacceptable, according to Montreal activist Will Prosper, who filed the complaint with the CRTC.

"Gaudet clearly compares Gregory Charles to the feces of the client because of his skin colour," Prosper wrote in his complaint.

"This has nothing to do with humour and contributes to a feeling of exclusion for me and other members of the black community, which only serves to accentuate racism in our society."

Gaudet apologizes

A day after he made the comment, Gaudet took to the airwaves to apologize for his comments.

He said he meant no harm by his "petite joke" and that Charles was a friend.

A spokesperson for Bell Media, which owns the radio station, said Gaudet's comments go against the company's code of conduct.

"The situation was handled internally," Simon Céré told CBC News in an email, noting that the host offered a "sincere apology" on the air and personally to Charles.

Still, Prosper wants Gaudet to be sanctioned for his comments and for him to make an official apology to the black community.

He also wants the hosts of Ça rentre au poste to undergo anti-racism training and discuss what they learned on their show.

The May 17 episode in which Gaudet made his comments is still available on the show's SoundCloud account.