Skip to Main Content
Quebecers will be able to access their medical files online starting next week

Notifications

Quebecers will be able to access their medical files online starting next week

Quebecers will be able access their medical files online starting next week, Health Minister Gaetan Barrette said Friday.

Health Minister Gaetan Barrette called the move a step toward modernization

CBC News ·
Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette made the announcement Friday morning. (Radio-Canada)

Quebecers will be able access their medical files online starting next week, Health Minister Gaetan Barrette said Friday.

A secure online site, which is set to go live Tuesday, will allow patients to consult a list of their prescribed medications, see test results and make appointments with a family doctor.

Medical imaging like X-rays and scans will also be available on the site.

But there will be a 30-day delay before important test results appear on the site, ensuring patients receive important medical news from their doctors in-person.

Barrette said the site is a step forward in the ongoing effort to modernize the health network.

"Thanks to this new service, patients can now take better charge of managing their own health," he said in a statement.

He said the files would remain completely confidential. When users sign up for the service they will have to take part in an authentication process.

The site will be available at: carnetsante.gouv.qc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us