Quebecers stuck in Cuba say they have no clue when they will return

Several hundred Canadian tourists, including some Quebecers, are still waiting to leave Cuba following a devastating plane crash last week.

Cubana airlines grounded its flights to Montreal and Toronto Friday, after one of its planes crashed in Havana right after takeoff, killing more than 100 people.

Quebecer Lisa Gauthier learned Saturday her return flight from Varadero was cancelled, and she says she has been waiting for news about her flight ever since.

"We're stuck here. We're well treated, we're at the hotel, it's fine, but at some point it would nice to have an idea" of when they will be returning, she said.

Gauthier added that her mother is sick and she's worried about whether she has enough medication with her.

Phillippe Larose-Desmarais, a travel agent, said he is also waiting to leave, but travellers aren't being given much information.

"No one seems to have any news. There's no news, no developments."

No flights into Montreal

A statement by Caribe Sol, a Canadian travel company, said on Facebook that Cubana is working to reschedule the flights and will contact travel agents as soon as there is news.

Travellers who were supposed to fly from Montreal to Cuba are being offered a full refund.

The list of scheduled arrivals on the Trudeau airport website doesn't include a single flight from Cuba. One Cubana flight is scheduled to return to Toronto's Pearson airport Monday afternoon.

Cubana was renting the 39-year-old plane that crashed from Damojh airlines, a Mexican charter company.

Damojh had been the subject of two serious complaints about its crews' performance over the last decade.