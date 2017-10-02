Annie Duchesne thought it would be fun to attend the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip, a country music concert in Las Vegas.

The vacationing Sherbrooke, Que., resident was in the rooftop pool at her hotel yesterday and spotted the show not too far away. She and her fellow travellers went to check it out, but when they got there, all they heard was hip hop, so they left.

"That was the best decision of our lives because if we knew it was really a country show, we would have stayed," she told Radio-Canada.

Annie Duchesne said she was ambushed by crowds of people frantically trying to get to their hotels after the shooting in Las Vegas. (Submitted by Annie Duchesne)

Late Sunday evening, a shooter opened fire on concertgoers, gathered near the Mandalay Bay and Luxor hotels. At least 50 people have died and more than 200 were injured in what's being called the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Concertgoers reported hearing what they described as automatic gunfire. Authorities have identified the person believed to be the gunman in Sunday night's shooting as Stephen Paddock.

It's believed he checked in as a hotel guest. He's now dead but how he died is not immediately clear.

Duchesne said she found out about the shooting when she returned to the hotel from dinner. She was caught in crowds of people coming from all directions, running and yelling about the shooting.

She's supposed to leave today, but said she's afraid to leave her hotel room.

Shaken by the events

Chief Gina Deer, a member of the Kahnawake Mohawk Council, says she hasn't slept all night.

She spent the weekend in Las Vegas to enjoy some time off before a gaming industry conference she's attending. She and her friend walked by the site of the country music festival in Las Vegas yesterday afternoon and thought about going.

Gina Deer says she thought about going to the show, but decided against it after her friend had to leave town unexpectedly. (Mohawk Council of Kahnawake)

But her friend had to return home for an emergency, so Deer decided to spend the evening relaxing in her hotel on the north side of the strip, a few kilometres from the site of the shooting.

It was a colleague who had just gotten into town who told her what had happened. He told her he saw flashes of light, which he now realizes may have been the gunfire.

"I didn't see anything and it's just being here, and watching it, it's just, it's very hard," Deer said.

She said she has gone to similar conferences in London, England, and when she travels there, incidents like this are always at the back of her mind, because of recent violent attacks in London.

"But to have it happen here in Las Vegas, didn't expect that. Really [shaken] by it, honestly," she said.

'Not expected from a fellow human being'

Vital Kelam had just boarded a plane at Las Vegas's McCarran International Airport (LAS) when the pilot announced a mass shooting and subsequent delays to all flights going out of LAS, including his flight back to Montreal.

He had spent a couple of days off exploring sites outside of Las Vegas, like the Grand Canyon, following a conference. Before that, he had spent every day on the very strip where the attack took place.

" I could have been there at the [scene of the shooting] as well," Kelam said.

He said the whole airport was shut down for an hour-and-a-half yesterday, and people on his plane were given the option to remain onboard or go back to the gate.

"A lot of people were scared," Kelam said. "What if the suspect who is killing everybody there, maybe he's trying to escape and he's in the airport."

He added that everyone on the plane was looking at their phones for news on the attack, and that the airport's proximity to the city's main strip was "so scary."

"What [...] happened, it's not at all a good thing. It's not expected from a fellow human being."

Kelam arrived in Montreal this morning, after his flight finally took off around 1 a.m. Las Vegas time.

Authorities in Las Vegas say anyone looking for updates about their loved ones can call 1-866-535-5654.