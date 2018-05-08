Quebecers' Hydro bills spike after long, cold winter

Hydro-Québec is urging its customers to contact them if they're worried about a huge spike in their bills.

According to the utility, the long, frigid winter had people consuming more electricity — and customers are now getting bills that are about 15 to 20 per cent higher than last year.

"Call us and tell us about your situation, and we'll find the best payment arrangement," said Hydro-Québec spokesperson Louis-Olivier Batty.

Baig Raza Mahmood, who lives alone in a Parc-Extension apartment, heats with electricity.

His last two Hydro bills were close to $200.

With a monthly income of $700, he's feeling squeezed.

"We cannot pay, no way," Mahmood said.

He called the utility, and they came up with a monthly payment plan of $31 to pay it off.

Keep an eye on consumption

Isabelle Mailloux-Béïque, a community budget planner, helps low-income earners find ways to pay their bills.

Mailloux-Béïque said she's heard from many people who are having a hard time this year paying their heftier Hydro bills.

"I had another lady calling me this morning, and she has bill of over $500 to pay. So that's for sure people can't pay that in one go."

According to Hydro-Québec, heating accounts for more than half — 55 per cent — of your electricity bill during the winter months.

Water heating makes up another 25 per cent.

Hydro recommends people keep an eye on how much electricity they consume, as well as sign up for equalization payments to prevent big spikes.

"This will help you to not have huge amounts to pay during wintertime," Batty said.