Quebecers banned from lighting open campfires

Lovers of the outdoors, beware. Starting this morning, anyone who is caught starting an open fire in or near a forest risks being fined.

Quebec's ministry of forests, wildlife and parks is imposing a ban on campfires as of 8 a.m.

The affected regions include:

Montreal.

Laval.

Montérégie.

Laurentians.

Lanaudière.

Outaouais

Abitibi-Témiscamingue

See here for a full, detailed map.

Dozens of places in Quebec are at risk of forest fires over the next few days. Red represents an extreme risk, yellow means an elevated risk. (sopfeu.qc.ca) The ministry says the dry weather conditions over the next few days present an elevated risk for forest fires.

So far this year, 94 fires have destroyed about 69 hectares of land.

"Co-operation from everyone is essential so that the ban on open fires in forests is respected," a statement from the ministry said, adding that anyone who violates the ban could face a fine.