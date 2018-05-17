New
Quebecers banned from lighting open campfires
Lovers of the outdoors, beware. Starting this morning, anyone who is caught starting an open fire in or near a forest risks being fined.
Dry weather conditions prompt ban, which comes into effect Thursday at 8 a.m.
Lovers of the outdoors, beware. Starting this morning, anyone who is caught starting an open fire in or near a forest risks being fined.
Quebec's ministry of forests, wildlife and parks is imposing a ban on campfires as of 8 a.m.
The affected regions include:
- Montreal.
- Laval.
- Montérégie.
- Laurentians.
- Lanaudière.
- Outaouais
- Abitibi-Témiscamingue
See here for a full, detailed map.
The ministry says the dry weather conditions over the next few days present an elevated risk for forest fires.
So far this year, 94 fires have destroyed about 69 hectares of land.
"Co-operation from everyone is essential so that the ban on open fires in forests is respected," a statement from the ministry said, adding that anyone who violates the ban could face a fine.