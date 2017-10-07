Indigenous leaders are applauding the new direction the Quebec government has taken in its approach to foster care for Indigenous children.

Cultural preservation will now play a key role in the decision-making process, which means children will be ''entrusted to a member of his extended family or of the community'' when possible.

''Taking children away from their families is extending the trauma of residential schools,'' said Nadine Vollant, the director of social services for the Uauitshitun health centre in Uashat mak Mani-utenam, on Quebec's North Shore.

Under the modified law, Indigenous communities will be able to acquire skills and become more autonomous when it comes to youth protection services, said Vollant.

''Several communities told us this was a preoccupation for them'' said Quebec Minister of Youth Protection Lucie Charlebois, who lead the consultations on Bill 99.

Quebec's minister of youth protection Lucie Charlebois said under the new act foster families will also be more involved when important decisions are made for the child's well-being. (CBC)

Recognizing the importance of cultural preservation has been underlined by several bodies, including the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

''Keeping children in culturally appropriate environments'' was one of the 94 calls to action made by the Commission in its final 2015 report.

The amendments to the Youth Protection Act were unanimously adopted by Quebec's National Assembly on Oct.4, days before Ottawa announced it had reached an $800-million settlement with adoptees of the Sixties Scoop, during which Indigenous children were sent for adoption outside their communities.

More consideration for foster families

The Federation that represents foster families in Quebec (FFARIQ) hopes to increase its outreach in Indigenous communities to make sure children's rights are respected.

Another amendment to the act, which guarantees foster families will be included in discussions surrounding a child's case, will also mean more input from Indigenous foster families in the system.

''By allowing foster families to speak directly with a judge instead of going through a social worker, we will ensure decisions are made in the child's best interest,'' said president Geneviève Rioux.

A big step forward

The Grand Chief of the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador, Ghislain Picard, said Bill 99 is particularly significant for Indigenous communities.

''Contrary to the rest of the country and Quebec, half of our population is under the age of 25,'' said Picard.

Picard said he's encouraged by the fact that Indigenous leaders were invited to take part in the consultations and hopes this become the norm and not the exception.

Grand Chief Ghislain Picard says the Assembly of First Nations has been trying to introduce these changes to youth protection services for years. (Trevor Hagan/Canadian Press)

''We are ready to engage in constructive dialogue, instead of always reacting to decisions made by foreign governments,'' he said.

Geoff Kelley, the minister responsible for Native Affairs, said Quebec is committed to integrating First Nations and Inuit communities in its policy making.

''There's a consensus within our society that we have to do a better job,'' said Kelley, calling Bill 99 a ''big step forward."