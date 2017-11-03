A Quebec woman who smuggled more than 30 kilograms of cocaine into Australia was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on Friday.

Isabelle Lagacé, 29, looked relieved when she learned her fate, according to Australian broadcaster 9News. She was facing a life sentence.

Judge Kate Traill read out Lagacé's affidavit in court, in which Lagacé expressed remorse for her "error in judgment."

"It pains me to know my defining moments of womanhood will be spent in prison halfway around the world," she said.

"This will haunt me for the rest of my life."

Counting the time she has already served behind bars, Lagacé will be eligible for parole by February 2021.

She and two other Quebecers, 64-year-old André Tamine and 23-year-old Mélina Roberge, were arrested Aug. 29, 2016, after the cruise ship they were travelling on, Sea Princess, docked in Sydney.

Using sniffer dogs, Australian authorities discovered a total 95 kilograms of cocaine in their bags, which authorities estimate is worth at least $20 million.

Lagacé and Roberge were allegedly transporting 35 kilograms and Tamine was transporting the rest.

The haul was Australia's largest seizure of narcotics carried by passengers of a cruise ship or airliner, according to the Australian Border Force.

The two young women travelled together, shared a cabin and posted many pictures of the exotic destinations they visited on social media. It is still unclear how they are connected to Tamine.

Roberge claims she knew nothing about the contents of the suitcase. She and Tamine will stand trial in February.