A woman from Magog, Que., is calling for clearer procedures to guide hospital staff and police when someone is suspected of having been poisoned by a date-rape drug, as she believes she recently was.

Guylaine Simard was having a drink with a friend at a bar in Magog, in the Eastern Townships, two weeks ago when she found herself in the bathroom, unable to see or move her arms and legs.

All she could do, she recalled, was mutter, "This is not normal. This is not normal."

Police were called, and paramedics brought the 49-year-old woman to the hospital.

While she wasn't the victim of a sexual assault, Simard said she is still haunted by what happened to her and by how her case was handled by the professionals she sought help from.

She saw a doctor after a wait of a few hours in hospital, who told her she had been poisoned by a date-rape drug.

Simard said the doctor told her that this happens frequently in Magog, and warned her to start carrying her drink with her at all times when she is at a bar.

Then the doctor left without any further interaction, Simard said.

Frustrated by police, hospital response

The next day, Simard said she went to police, who told her that because hospital staff did not take a blood sample, they could not investigate the incident.

"They told me, because there was no sample taken, there was nothing they could do, because they couldn't prove what happened," Simard said.

She said she didn't file a formal complaint because she didn't feel encouraged to do so.

Simard said she is frustrated by what she feels was hospital staff and police not taking the incident seriously.

She said she was left with the impression her doctor blamed her for what happened, and she's dismayed hospital staff didn't gather the evidence that police would need and that police wouldn't investigate without a blood sample.

Memphrémagog regional police spokesperson Paul Tear said the Magog police have only had two or three reported incidents of date-rape drug poisoning in the past decade. (Radio-Canada)

"What I went through, it's a crime. It seems we are leaving the door open to that kind of crime," she said.

Simard said there should be a standard protocol in place for medical staff and police to follow when they suspect someone has been deliberately drugged.

"The police, paramedics, nurses, [and] doctors should have spoken to each other. Something should be put in place. That's what we do when we go get a child that we think is being beaten," she said.

No easy task

A spokesperson for the Memphrémagog regional police acknowledges there's work to be done to ensure authorities are aware of the problem.

"Maybe there is something to think about [when it comes to having] discussions between paramedics, the hospital and police, to provide a better service in such a case," said Paul Tear.

Tear said the regional police service has only received two or three complaints about suspected date-rape drug poisoning in the past decade.

However, CALACS, a non-profit group that supports sexual assault victims, said its Eastern Townships branch has received 15 reports since May alone. Maggie Fredette, the group's intervention co-ordinator, said CALACS also believes there should be a standard protocol.

Maggie Fredette of CALACS, a group that supports sexual assault victims, says the Eastern Townships centre has received 15 reports since May from people who think they were poisoned by date-rape drugs. (Radio-Canada)

Drug leaves no trace after few hours

Because the hospital failed to take a blood sample, Simard doesn't know what drug knocked her out.

The most common date-rape drug, Gamma-hydroxybutyrate or GHB, leaves no trace within the body after four to six hours.

To be admissible in court, police need to be present when a blood sample is drawn, and the sample must be transported under police supervision, said Dr. Nicolas Elazhary, an emergency physician at the Centre hospitalier universitaire de Sherbrooke (CHUS).

That means someone who suspects she's been poisoned needs to go to the police, who need to accompany her to hospital, Elazhary said.

The problem, of course, is that the alleged victim may not be conscious.

"As long as they do not have the capacity to tell police they want to lodge a formal complaint, the time is slipping away," Elazhary said.

It's all the more reason to have a standard protocol in place, said Fredette, because the initiative is rarely taken in cases such as Simard's, where no sexual assault has taken place.

"It's hard to prove it was GHB because of the delays," she said.