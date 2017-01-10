If this winter feels like it's been a struggle, there's a reason.

Quebec has been hit by a series of powerful weather systems lately, which have brought with them high winds, storm surges, freezing rain, power outages and plenty of snow.

And another one is heading our way today.

A low from Colorado has prompted yet another series of snowfall and winter storm warnings, spanning from the Outaouais in the west all the way east to the North Shore.

The system will dump anywhere between 15 to 40 centimetres of snow on those areas and bring with it winds gusting to 90 km/h.

The Montreal area, which isn't under a warning, will get about five centimetres of snow starting this afternoon and wind gusts up to 50 km/h before the snow turns to rain overnight.

So what is going on?

There has been a lot of this going on in parts of Quebec lately. (Carl Boivin/Radio-Canada)

Thanks, Colorado

Environment Canada meteorologist Robert Michaud said a jet stream spanning from the southwestern United States all the way up through the northeastern U.S. and Canada is acting like a conveyor belt, shipping weather systems up our way.

That jet stream is bringing us Colorado lows, which originate in the Colorado area and bring with them more mixed precipitation, such as snow, freezing rain and rain.

Colorado lows usually prompt Environment Canada to issue winter storm warnings, which are for when many types of weather are expected to occur together, Michaud said.

But the storm that walloped eastern Quebec and the Atlantic over the holiday period was one that travelled up the Eastern Seaboard.

Those systems are typically the ones that bring large amounts of snow.

Quebec's North Shore region was hit hard by a storm that passed through the area Dec. 30. (Radio-Canada)

Half a winter's worth of snow in Quebec City

While the 89 centimetres of snow Montreal has received is right around normal, Quebec City has gotten 146 centimetres of snow already.

On average, the area gets about 310 centimetres in an entire winter season, meaning they've just about hit the halfway mark — in early January.

But it's not just Quebec City that's seeing a lot of snow.

"It's across Quebec that

Quebec City gets an average of 310 centimetres of snow a year. The city has already seen 146 centimetres fall. (Alice Chiche/Radio-Canada)

[the snowfall] is crazy," Michaud said.

And since the path of the jet stream is determined by atmospheric patterns, it's impossible to tell if it will shift, Michaud explained.

Environment Canada says near-normal precipitation is expected for January, and temperatures should be slightly milder than normal in Quebec, especially in the southern part of the province.