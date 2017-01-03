Much of Quebec is bracing for yet another blast of winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for a large swath of the province, including Quebec City, the Laurentians, Gaspé, Charlevoix, Mauricie and Lanaudière regions.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for Saguenay and Sept-Îles, while freezing rain is expected for the regions of Vaudreuil, Gatineau, Pontiac and Lachute and Saint-Jérôme area.

Parts of Quebec could see another 30 centimetres of snow in the next 24 hours, including wind gusts of up to 70 km/h.

The latest warnings from Environment Canada come just one week after a major storm ripped through much of eastern Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

It brought up 50 centimetres of snow, which led to highway closures, widespread power outages and a destructive storm surge in several areas.

Residents of 18 eastern Quebec communities who suffered property damage during the storm will be entitled to financial aid from the government.