Just as the Montreal police service is handing over all of its internal investigation cases to a new special police squad, revelations emerged Tuesday that the government was warned three years ago about problems in the force.

A letter from 2014 surfaced Tuesday, after a La Presse article reported that two former officers made a number of allegations about a former investigator. It also stated that a senior official had protected this investigator.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said his ministry was aware of the letter but that "it doesn't change the decisions I've taken."

Coiteux set up a special police squad last week after launching an inquiry over concerns about corruption at the force.

The inquiry will examine how Montreal police have handled internal investigations.

'It will be investigated': Coiteux

Coiteux said that three-year-old letter will be looked at in the course of the inquiry.

"This letter will be part of the material that will be investigated. There are a number of things there, and it will be investigated thoroughly," he said.

The inquiry was launched after the letter's two authors recently appeared on French-language television, accusing the force's internal affairs division of fabricating evidence against police whistleblowers.

They also spoke about infighting and factionalism.

In response to mounting calls for more transparency, Coiteux convened a special investigation team to look into the accusations. That squad includes officers from the RCMP, the Quebec provincial police force and municipal forces from across the province.