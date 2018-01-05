With more people working and fewer people looking for jobs, Quebec's unemployment rate has fallen to the lowest it's ever been, according to figures released by Statistics Canada.

The province posted a 4.9 per cent unemployment rate to finish 2017, a number not recorded since comparable data became available in January 1976.

About 27,000 jobs were added in the province last month, and gains in full-time work accounted for nearly all of the employment growth.

"Quebec was probably the most compelling story throughout the year, with job growth running strong and the unemployment rate plunging to a record low," Bank of Montreal economist Robert Kavcic noted in a report to clients.

The trend in Quebec mirrored the overall trend for the country, as Canada's jobless rate fell to 5.7 per cent for December, also a 42-year low.

December's numbers bring a close to the data for 2017 as a whole, which ended up being Canada's best year for jobs since 2002, with 423,000 jobs added.