Quebec Transport Minister Laurent Lessard will answer questions at 2 p.m. about the crater that swallowed a chunk of Highway 25 last week.

On April 13, a sinkhole seven metres deep and nine metres wide opened up, causing the partial collapse of Highway 25 and forcing motorists to take a 5.5-kilometre detour near Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

Transports Québec spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun said warm weather and heavy rain increased the flow of water under the road, leading to the collapse.