Varennes residents 'worth more' than Turcot Interchange, judge rules

Frustrated residents living along a rural road in Varennes, on Montreal's South Shore, are thrilled with a court decision that will cap the number of trucks going by as part of the work on the Turcot Interchange.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Kirkland Casgrain ruled last week in favour of the 26 residents of Butte-aux-Renards Road who complained of constant noise and dust as a result of the hundreds of trucks that use the road daily to transport material for the construction project.

In his ruling, Casgrain granted an injunction against companies CRH Canada, Bau-Val, and KPH Turcot to limit the number of trucks that use the road as a bypass.

"The lives and the health of the residents on Butte-aux-Renards are worth more than the Turcot construction," he wrote in his ruling.

After two years of fighting, Richard Duff, the resident who filed the request, said the ruling comes as a relief.

"It's the first time we had somebody, a judge, who said, 'Yeah, you have the right to have a nice night of sleep,' like everybody in the world," said Duff.

A hobby farmer who has lived on the road for 30 years, Duff said he not only lost sleep but was unable to enjoy the outdoors because of the dust and noise.

A survey conducted by the City of Varennes in 2016 showed an average of 188 trucks a day were using Butte-aux-Renards Road daily. 'These numbers are mind-blowing,' wrote Justice Kirkland Casgrain in his ruling. (Charles Contant/CBC) "It wasn't a life," he said.

'Mind-blowing' number of trucks

In August 2016, the City of Varennes conducted a study that showed that 188 heavy trucks used Butte-aux-Renards Road daily.

At night, the average was 60.

"These numbers are mind-blowing," wrote Casgrain.

While residents have long had to deal with trucks using their road as a thoroughfare, the situation worsened once the project got underway.

In an affidavit, another resident, Réjean Cormier, said the constant barrage of trucks interfered with his quality of life and made him fear for his safety.

"Simple activities like reading or watching a film have become difficult because the noise is omnipresent ... in spite of closed windows," he wrote.

The trucks using the rural road in Varennes are part of the Turcot Interchange construction project. (Charles Contant/CBC) "I no longer take walks on the street because I am worried I'll be hit by truck. I frequently get rocks lodged in the windshield of my car from the trucks."

The ruling stipulates that both CRH and Bau-Val must adhere to new limits on the number of trucks that use the road.

The restrictions vary by month. During the summertime, when construction is in full swing, more trucks can access the street.

For example, CRH will only be allowed to have a total of 533 trucks use Butte-aux-Renards Road for the month of January. In August, CRH is capped at 8,878 trucks per month.

With the new restrictions, Duff said he is looking forward to enjoying his yard and spending time outdoors again.

"I hope to get my life back," he said.