Quebec watchful, extends condolences after van attack in Toronto

Quebec officials are monitoring events in neighbouring Ontario, where nine people are dead and 16 others injured after a van struck a number of pedestrians Monday in Toronto.

One suspect is in custody.

CBC News has confirmed that Alek Minassian, a 25-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., man, is the alleged driver in the attack. His LinkedIn profile identifies him as a student at Seneca College.

Quebec's Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said the province is "always vigilant" but there's no reason to believe it's under an elevated threat level.

"There are no additional measures that need to be taken for the moment, for the simple reason that the risk level has not been elevated by the federal government according to what they have at their disposal," he said.

"If that should change, we would advise and take the necessary measures."

Coiteux said he would follow the lead of Ottawa, where his federal counterpart, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said he has no evidence to suggest Canada's national threat level needs to be raised.

During his media availability, Goodale said he could not state whether the incident was being treated as a terror attack.

Coiteux offered his condolences on behalf of the province.

Mes pensées accompagnent les victimes et leurs proches. Nous exprimons toute notre solidarité envers la communauté de Toronto. —@CoiteuxMartin

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said her administration has been in contact with the City of Toronto.

"All our thoughts are with the families of the victims, the whole community in Toronto," she said.

"We offered our collaboration to Mayor [John] Tory if necessary, and on our side we're following the situation closely."