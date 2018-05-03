6 Quebec City teens arrested for sharing explicit photos of minors

Six teenagers who attend the Séminaire des Pères maristes private high school in Quebec City have been arrested for sharing explicit photos of minors.

The teens, who Quebec City police say are aged between 13 and 15, have been suspended from school and are expected to be charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

The school got wind of the allegations after two parents complained to the administration.

François Sylvain, the school's principal, said he immediately took action and seized the phones of the boys believed to be involved and turned their phones over to police.

Police spokesperson Mélissa Cliche told CBC that after speaking to witnesses, police arrested seven students.

One of the boys will not face charges, but the other six were released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The private school suspended the boys involved for a week. (Radio-Canada)

Sylvain said that the boys were suspended for a week and then were allowed to return to school in a separate stream.

"They are taking classes in a building adjacent to the school, with a different schedule, with no possible contact with the alleged victims," he said.

Sylvain said he has been working in schools for 15 years and said this is the first time he's encountered this kind of situation.

He said a letter went home to all students and parents last week, detailing the situation in an effort to raise awareness.

"I wouldn't try to hide these events, with the presence of police officers at school, investigators, the fact that cell phones were seized, it had the effect of a bomb going off," he said.

"The students already know the extent of the situation, but sometimes, we have a short memory."

None of the people involved can be identified because they are minor.