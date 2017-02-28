A 15-year-old youth from L'Assomption, Que., has been charged with criminal harassment in connection with a plot to abduct a 13-year-old girl.

L'Assomption police spokesperson Const. Sophie Légaré said teens didn't know each other. She said the youth allegedly found the girl's picture on Facebook.

Their names cannot be revealed because they are minors.

Légaré says the plot was detailed in private Facebook messages obtained by police.

A 16-year-old youth, a friend of the suspect, notified police and the girl's family of the plot Feb. 14.

The 15-year-old was arrested the following day and appeared in youth court in Joliette.

The youth was released the same day, with a number of conditions. Among them, he cannot use the internet nor can he contact the victim.

Police say the Crown prosecutor is still reviewing the file and more charges are possible.

His next court appearance will be in March.