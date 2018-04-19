Quebec Superior Court upholds province's secession law

Quebec has the right to determine what constitutes a clear majority in a referendum on sovereignty, the province's Superior Court has ruled.

In a ruling handed down Thursday, Justice Claude Dallaire said Bill 99, passed by Lucien Bouchard's Parti Québécois government in 2000, does not violate the Canadian Constitution.

The bill was drafted as a response to the federal government's Clarity Act, which defines how a province can secede from the federation. It famously called for a "clear majority" in a referendum, without specifying what that meant.

Bill 99 was challenged in 2001 by Keith Henderson, the leader of the defunct Equality Party.

