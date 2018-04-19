Skip to Main Content
Quebec Superior Court upholds province's secession law

Notifications

New

Quebec Superior Court upholds province's secession law

Quebec has the right to determine what constitutes a clear majority in a referendum on sovereignty, the province's Superior Court has ruled.

Bill 99 was Parti Québécois's response to the federal Clarity Act

CBC News ·
A Yes supporter holding a Quebec flag chants nationalist slogans prior to a concert of Quebec rock stars in support of sovereignty in Montreal Friday Sept. 29, 1995. A decision over Bill 99's constitutionality was finally rendered Thursday in Quebec Superior Court. (Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)

Quebec has the right to determine what constitutes a clear majority in a referendum on sovereignty, the province's Superior Court has ruled.

In a ruling handed down Thursday, Justice Claude Dallaire said Bill 99, passed by Lucien Bouchard's Parti Québécois government in 2000, does not violate the Canadian Constitution.

The bill was drafted as a response to the federal government's Clarity Act, which defines how a province can secede from the federation. It famously called for a "clear majority" in a referendum, without specifying what that meant.  

Bill 99 was challenged in 2001 by Keith Henderson, the leader of the defunct Equality Party. 

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us