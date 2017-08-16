The Government of Quebec is taking SNC-Lavalin and CIMA + to court for design flaws on the new Turcot Interchange in a lawsuit that could reach several million dollars in damages, CBC's French-language partner, Radio-Canada, is reporting.

In 2009-2010, Quebec's Transport Ministry entrusted the two companies with drafting the plans and specifications for the preparatory work for the reconstruction of the Turcot.

Québec also made the consortium responsible for supervising the work.

In 2014, the consortium discovered a problem in the design of certain support beams. The contractor was forced to suspend operations while the necessary corrective measures were taken.

In its lawsuit, Québec argues that the consortium was responsible for reviewing the design of all support structures. The government says the consortium submitted plans and specifications that contained serious deficiencies, which affected other Turcot projects already under way.

The lawsuit claims the consortium did not respond to a number of legal notices that it was sent.

Quebec is claiming damages of $1.35 million, but the government is also reserving the right to sue the consortium formed by the two companies for an additional $8 million.