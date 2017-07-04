Starting this fall, full-time students of any age in Quebec will be eligible for a reduced rate on their monthly public transit pass.

Student groups have been calling on the province to lift age limits on student rates for years. The cheaper pass is currently only available to students aged 25 and under.

The new policy goes into effect Sept. 1.

The new rates are as follows:

In Montreal (STM): $49.75 instead of $83.

For Laval (STL) and Longueuil (RTL) : $108 instead of $135.

The reduced rates will also apply to the Conseil régional de transport de Lanaudière (CRTL) and the Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM).

The change was necessary to comply with amendments to Bill 76, passed last year at the National Assembly.

The reduced rates are expected to cost the province $3.4 million, according to the regional transit authority, the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain.