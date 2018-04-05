Spring storm brings down trees, knocks out power across Quebec
Blast of winter weather brought heavy rain and thick snow to most of province
Strong winds have created a mess along the streets of Montreal and thousands of homes are without power this morning after a spring storm ripped through Quebec.
As of 7 a.m., more than 31,000 Hydro-Québec clients are without power in Quebec — about 12,000 of them in the Montérégie, including the areas of Longueuil, Roussillon and Brome-Missisquoi.
About 1,000 clients do not have power in Montreal.
The blast of winter weather brought heavy rain and thick snow to most of the province Wednesday.
The messy mix brought up to 40 centimetres of snow to some areas, including Quebec City and the Gaspé.
While Montreal was mostly spared from the snow, late-night winds of up to 90 km/h brought down trees and billboards across the city.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.