Spring storm brings down trees, knocks out power across Quebec

Strong winds have created a mess along the streets of Montreal and thousands of homes are without power this morning after a spring storm ripped through Quebec.

As of 7 a.m., more than 31,000 Hydro-Québec clients are without power in Quebec — about 12,000 of them in the Montérégie, including the areas of Longueuil, Roussillon and Brome-Missisquoi.

About 1,000 clients do not have power in Montreal.

The blast of winter weather brought heavy rain and thick snow to most of the province Wednesday.

The storm hampered commutes, cancelled flights, and closed schools and major roads for the day.

The messy mix brought up to 40 centimetres of snow to some areas, including Quebec City and the Gaspé.

While Montreal was mostly spared from the snow, late-night winds of up to 90 km/h brought down trees and billboards across the city.