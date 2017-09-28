As part of a new series of measures to help spring flooding victims, the Quebec government is holding individual information sessions today and Friday for Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux announced the one-on-one meetings earlier this month, in a bid to improve communication after months of complaints from homeowners hard hit by the unprecedented flooding.

Officials from the Public Security Ministry, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and from the borough will be under one roof to answer questions flood victims may have about their inspection reports and compensation claims.

The meetings are taking place today from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Pierrefonds Cultural Centre.

Spring flooding affected 286 municipalities across Quebec and forced more than 4,000 people from their homes.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro was one of the boroughs hardest hit.