The small left-wing party Québec Solidaire is joining forces with an even smaller counterpart, Option Nationale, ahead of the next provincial election.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the co-spokesperson of Québec Solidaire, confirmed the long-rumoured merger this morning, as did Sol Zanetti, the head of Option Nationale.

Je suis fier de vous annoncer qu’une entente de principe est intervenue entre QS et @OptionNationale, en vue d’une fusion. Détails à 13h. — @GNadeauDubois

À 13h, nous dévoilerons une entente de principe en vue d'une fusion avec @QuebecSolidaire. Un grand pas en avant pour l'indépendance. — @SolZanetti

Québec Solidaire, a democratic socialist party, holds three seats in the National Assembly. Option Nationale doesn't hold any seats.

The merger of the two pro-independence parties threatens to siphon away votes from the Parti Québécois.

Earlier this year, Québec Solidaire opted not to form an alliance with the PQ.

Details of the agreement will be announced at a news conference later today.