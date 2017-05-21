Québec Solidaire officially has a new voice.
Manon Massé and Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois received the most votes from party members to become the next co-spokespeople of the party.
The announcement was made on Sunday at their annual convention, which is being held this weekend in Montreal.
"It's a beautiful and great moment for our party, for the left in Quebec and for democracy in Quebec," said Nadeau-Dubois, who added it was the start of a new era for the party.
Québec Solidaire, a pro-sovereignist, left-wing party, does not have a traditional political leadership structure; rather, it appoints a male and female spokesperson to articulate the views of its members.
Massé, one of the two remaining Québec Solidaire members with a seat in the National Assembly, ran for the position unopposed.
She has been interim co-spokesperson for Québec Solidaire since January, when longtime leader and party co-founder Françoise David stepped away from political life.
"I think me and Gabriel with Québec Solidaire will do some great work these next few years and, of course, eventually govern," said Massé.
Nadeau-Dubois, a former student leader who emerged as a household name during the so-called Maple Spring student protests in 2012, ran against Sylvain Lafrenière, a community worker.
Difficult discussion ahead
Québec Solidaire members also shot down a potential alliance with the Parti Québécois.
Nadeau-Dubois described forming a possible allegiance as a "difficult and a tense discussion," but added that he was open to at least starting a dialogue with the PQ, despite some hesitation from party faithful.
On Sunday party members also gave the go ahead to open a discussion with pro-sovereignty party Option National about a possible merger.
Québec Solidaire finished fourth in the 2014 provincial election, with only eight per cent of the popular vote.