Sûreté du Québec divers have recovered the snowmobile of two men who went missing earlier this week from Valleyfield.

The snowmobile was found 300 metres from the shore in the Hungry Bay sector of Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka in the Montérégie region.

The two men, 29 and 30, haven't been seen since they left Valleyfield on a single snowmobile Thursday night around 9 p.m. Their families reported them missing early Friday afternoon.

A search-and-rescue operation is underway this weekend near Sainte-Barbe, Valleyfield and the Beauharnois canal.

Police officers have been searching nearby fields and shorelines in hopes of finding the two men.