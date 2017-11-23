Quebec's auditor general is blasting the provincial Crown corporation tasked with handling government-owned properties for striking a losing deal when it sold three buildings in exchange for long-term leases.

"Basic prudence and sound management rules that should guide such significant transactions were not followed," said a report released Thursday by Guylaine Leclerc's office.

The J.-A.-Tardiff and Place Québec buildings in Quebec City and 500 Boul. René-Lévesque W. in Montreal were sold in 2007-2008 for $41 million.

The audit was spurred by a November 2016 report from Radio-Canada's investigative program Enquête.

The report released Thursday said the Société immobilière du Québec (SIQ) — since 2013, the Société québécoise des infrastructures — had made concessions in the sale that cost the government a total of $59.6 million.

The agency had agreed to lease the properties long term so government employees could continue to use them, and pay for any future major repairs.

"The SIQ did not adequately consider the long-term financial impact of becoming a lessee rather than remaining the owner of the buildings," the report said.

Three years prior to the sale, the corporation's board of directors had been presented with an internal analysis concluding that a sale of two of the buildings would have a negative impact, it said.

Several former members of the SIQ board told the auditor general's investigators that the decision to sell the buildings "came from the government." But no formal directive or decree was issued.