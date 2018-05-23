Quebec singer Luck Mervil gets community sentence for sexual exploitation

Well-known Quebec singer Luck Mervil has been given a six-month sentence in the community for the sexual exploitation of a 17-year-old girl in 1996.

The sentence is exactly what the defence and the Crown jointly recommended last week.

Mervil, 50, was arrested in 2014 and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. Those charges were changed to two counts of sexual exploitation before the Crown dropped one of the charges.

Mervil will serve the first three months of the sentence at home but will be allowed to go to work, accompany his child to his mother's place and attend medical appointments.

The last three months he will be subject to a curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. That will be followed by a year's probation.

The victim's name has been under a publication ban.

She testified last week she was traumatized at losing her virginity to the artist and felt completely at his mercy.