Politicians in Quebec and across the country are watching and waiting to see exactly what Premier Philippe Couillard has in mind as he appears poised to plunge the province, and the nation, into renewed debate about signing the 1982 Constitution.

Speaking at the provincial legislature, Couillard said this morning he plans to reach out beyond the government in Ottawa and talk to citizens across the provinces and territories.

"What we are proposing today is not a constitutional approach,'' Couillard said. "That is the ultimate destination. It is first of all a process of resuming dialogue and understanding between the peoples who formed this country.''

The CBC's French-language service, Radio-Canada, was among media reporting late Wednesday that Couillard is set to release a 200-page document outlining his government's vision of Quebec's role within Canada and laying out arguments in support of reopening negotiations.

Couillard is scheduled to make an announcement this afternoon in Quebec City at 1:30 p.m. ET. CBC News will carry it live online.

In Quebec City, Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée commended what he described as the premier's acknowledgement that there is a "problem" when it comes to Quebec's place within Canada.

Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée said he is curious about just how Premier Philippe Couillard will address what he said is the 'problem' of Quebec's place within Canada. (The Canadian Press)

"The recognition that something is really broken in Canada, that lessens the power of Quebec, the health of Quebec, the ability of Quebec to take its own decisions, is welcome. Now how he will fix that, I have no idea and I'm looking forward to hearing his plan," he said.

Playing politics?

Quebec is the only province that hasn't signed on to the Constitution.

A failed attempt to have Quebec sign on in 1984 resulted in a rise in separatist sentiments in the province, which eventually lead to the 1995 referendum.

For his part, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to want to stay away from the debate.

"You know my views on the Constitution," Trudeau told reporters Thursday morning in Ottawa. "We are not opening the Constitution."

Couillard said he wanted Trudeau to at least read his plan before closing the door on the matter.

Martine Ouellet, leader of the separatist Bloc Québécois, said she believes Couillard is playing politics.

She said what this debate will do is allow for conversations about Quebec's place in the world to take place.

"The only solution to all the constitutional 'crises' is to take our independence," she said.

Québec Solidaire MNA Amir Khadir accused the premier of wanting to move the spotlight away from scandals that have plagued his government for the last few days, including questions about his relationship with disgraced party fundraiser Marc-Yvan Côté.

"No one can reproach Mr. Couillard for wanting to go toward something that, in his point of view, is positive, because ... he's gotten himself into a real mess after all the revelations that keep accumulating week after week," he said.

​But why now?

According to The Canadian Press, Couillard's document restates the famous "five conditions" for approval first set out by former Quebec premier Robert Bourassa in 1986:

Recognition of Quebec as a distinct society.

Limits on federal spending power.

Guaranteed Quebec representation on the Supreme Court.

A constitutional veto right.

Increased control over immigration.

However, some of those conditions are already in place, albeit unofficially, explained CBC Daybreak's political analyst Bernard St-Laurent, so it could be argued that it may not be too hard to convince the other provinces to accept the conditions.

The problem, he said, is the feelings that are stirred up once the debate begins.

"The minute you start talking about this, it's like putting federalism on the defensive again, whereas since 1995 it's sovereignty that's been on the defensive," he said.

St-Laurent said Couillard's timing may have to do with shoring up the Liberals' support ahead of the upcoming provincial election, slated for next year.

He explained that Coalition Avenir Québec, led by a former PQ MNA, has pledged not to promote sovereignty and is trying to position itself as an alternative to the Liberals.

"If you're fighting for that nationalist vote in the next election, the non-sovereignist vote, it might be a way of positioning themselves against the CAQ," he said.