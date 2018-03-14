One year after more than 300 people were stuck in their cars overnight on Highway 13, the lawyers behind a class-action lawsuit say the Quebec government is willing to try and negotiate a settlement but the City of Montreal has so far refused.

"It's not just a question about money," said Marc-Antoine Cloutier, one of the lawyers, at a news conference held this morning.

"It's a question of recognition and apologies."

Well into the evening rush hour, heavy snow and two tractor-trailers that had collided led to a complete standstill on the highway.

Firefighters only arrived on the scene around 4:30 a.m., 10 hours after the first call came in about the truck collision. with Some people were stuck in their cars for more than 12 hours.

In a lawsuit launched last year, the plaintiffs are seeking $2,500 in compensation for each person who was stuck, plus compensation for any damage to vehicles or towing fees.

Quebec's Transport Ministry, the Sûreté du Québec, the City of Montreal and the province's automobile insurance board, the SAAQ, are all named as defendants.

The Transport Ministry said it would not comment on an ongoing lawsuit.

'Worse than a bank hold up'

Jacques Laramée was heading to Saint-Constant from Saint-Jérôme when traffic ground to a halt on the highway because of the snow.

With no food or water in the car, he tried to save on gas by turning his car on only intermittently, despite the cold.

Laramée, who is diabetic, said he began to really worry after several hours passed by and he had not seen one police car or snowplow.

Laramée used to work at Desjardins and compared his experience to being witness to a hold up.

Jacques Laramée was stuck in his car on Highway 13 for 10 hours, without food, water or warmth. He is part of the class-action lawsuit. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

"I experienced a lot of hold ups, but hold ups last 30 seconds, one minute maximum," he said.

"This was 10 hours of feeling stuck, not knowing what was happening, not knowing what to do ... It was like we were taken hostage."

Since then, Laramée has stocked his car, complete with food, blankets and winter clothing, tools and bottles of windshield wiper fluid.

"My kids laugh at me but I want to be prepared," he said.