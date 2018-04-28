Boy, 9, allegedly forced children to perform sexual acts on a school bus

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board north of Montreal is investigating after a nine-year-old boy allegedly forced two kindergarten children to perform sexual acts on a school bus.

The father of one of the alleged victims, a five-year-old girl, says the school didn't do enough in the aftermath of the alleged incident.

CBC News is not naming the father or the children involved in order to protect their identities.

The father said the nine-year-old boy started by forcing his daughter and a six-year-old boy to stick out their tongues.

"It escalated to ordering them to pull down their pants and to ask one to lick the other's genitalia and vice versa, so that's what we found out," he said.

The man said his daughter has been bullied by the nine-year-old boy since September, and the family had written letters to the school to address the problem.

He said that, as far as he knows, the nine-year-old boy is still in school.

"If this were any other situation with adults, this would be unheard of," he said.

"For kids, since there's not laws for it, it's just the way it is."

School board aims to protect students

The school board's chairperson, Jennifer Maccarone, said the matter is being taken "very, very seriously" and that the nine-year-old boy could be suspended.

"Certainly, the goal is to protect all of the students involved and if that is what it takes, then it will be considered," Maccarone said of the suspension.

She added that the school board works to support all children involved in incidents such as these by sending in special psychologists to work with students and staff, as well as informing social services.

"We can make it a learning experience, and support the population going forward," Maccarone said.

The father has pulled his daughter out of the school, and said he has lost trust in the school and the school board.

"We're going to change schools," he said.

He said he hopes the incident will force the board to take measures to ensure that it doesn't happen again.