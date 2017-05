A 14-year-old Quebec youth has been sentenced to six months detention for his part in a plot to kill fellow classmates.

A spokesperson for the Crown's office confirmed Friday's sentence, which will be followed by two years probation and 180 hours of community service.

The teen pleaded guilty in April.

He had been detained since he and another teen were arrested last September after Quebec provincial police uncovered the plot at a high school in Saint-Hyacinthe, 60 kilometres east of Montreal.

The court took into consideration the teen had served eight months in preventive detention pending the outcome of his case.

His accomplice, a 16-year-old fellow classmate, was found not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder earlier this year.

It was the mother of the younger accused who came forward with vital information gleaned from social media.

Quebec provincial police said at the time of the arrests the evidence suggested the two were on the verge of carrying out the plot.

They were charged with numerous counts, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit sexual assault against several classmates at the high school.