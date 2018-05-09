Quebec's auditor general calls out hospitals over surgery wait times

Quebec's auditor general is taking the provincial Health Ministry to task for making cancer patients wait longer than government-set targets and failing to take into consideration the urgency of the situation in setting surgery times.

Guylaine Leclerc said, for example, cancer surgeries might not be the most urgent, and the government should review making them a priority over non-cancer-related surgeries.

Leclerc's staff audited three hospitals: Montreal's Jewish General Hospital, the Chicoutimi hospital and the Saint-Jérôme regional hospital.

About 60 per cent of cancer-related surgeries at the Jewish General took place more than one month after the initial request, which is above the provincial average of 40 per cent. The government's current targets are to have 90 per cent of surgeries completed within 28 days and 100 per cent within 56 days.

The hospital responded to the auditor general's findings, saying the surgeries are performed in order of priority.

Across Quebec, more than 40 per cent of patients waited longer than one month for cancer surgery in 2015-2016, which is consistent with what's happened since, in the wake of deadlines established by Health Minister Gaétan Barrette.

Twenty-seven per cent of patients waited between 29 and 56 days, and 12 per cent waited more than 56 days.

But Leclerc said those numbers are flawed, and the wait is "much longer" because there is no "coherent" system to calculate wait times.

"You meet with your doctor. You're referred to a specialist. You meet with the surgeon who decides you need an operation," said Leclerc.

She said hospitals should start with the date of the appointment with the general practitioner, not the day the surgeon puts you on the wait list.

She said the wait time calculation at the Jewish General "didn't make any sense."

In an analysis of 40 cases, people signed consent forms before their names were added to the surgery wait list, instead of afterward.

She also reported that in order to respect wait times, the Chicoutimi hospital and the Jewish General will refuse to add patients to their lists.

Leclerc's report also states "obsolete equipment" worth more than $100,000 was still in use in surgeries at two of the three hospitals which were audited.

Provincewide, about a third of the sterilization and surgical equipment is being used past the date established by manufacturers.

The number of surgeries increased from 602,000 to 635,000 between 2010 and 2016.

​The health minister pointed out the auditor general's team examined wait times dating back to 2015 and said that improvements have been made since then.

Barrette also said digitizing the health care system should solve most of the problems stemming from "unreliable" information.