Quebec's auditor general calls out hospitals over cancer surgery wait times

Quebec's auditor general is taking the provincial Health Ministry to task for making cancer patients wait longer than government-set targets and failing to take into consideration the urgency of the situation in setting surgery times.

Guylaine Leclerc's staff audited three hospitals: Montreal's Jewish General Hospital, the Chicoutimi hospital and Saint-Jérôme Regional Hospital.

About 60 per cent of cancer-related surgeries at the Jewish General took place more than one month after the initial request. The government's current targets are to have 90 per cent of surgeries completed within 28 days and 100 per cent within 56 days.

The hospital responded to the auditor general's findings, saying the surgeries are performed in order of priority.

Across Quebec, more than 40 per cent of patients waited longer than one month for cancer surgery in 2015-2016, which is consistent with the past two years.

Twenty-seven per cent of patients waited between 29 and 56 days, and 12 per cent waited more than 56 days.

Leclerc's report also states that "obsolete equipment" was still be used in surgeries at the hospitals, but did not give examples. Province-wide, about a third of the equipment is being used past the date established by manufacturers.

The number of surgeries has increased from 602,000 to 635,00 between 2010 and 2016.