Quebec's first baby of 2017 was born at 12:05 a.m. in the Rouyn-Noranda Hospital Centre, about 600 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

The baby is named Charlot and was born to parents Kelly Deschênes-Boily and Patrick Gagnon.

Hospitals have been announcing all morning that they were the site of the first birth of 2017. It appears now that Charlot was in fact the first.

He was followed at 12:23 a.m. by baby Alec, born at Cité-de-la-santé Hospital in Laval.

Some of the other newcomers include another boy born at Saint-François d'Assise Hospital in Quebec City, born at 2:01 a.m.

In Montreal, the first newborn of the year is a boy born at 4:31 a.m. at the CHUM birthing centre.