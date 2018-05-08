More young people died on Quebec's roads last year, report finds

Young drivers were increasingly involved in fatal collisions on Quebec's roads last year, according to government figures obtained by Radio-Canada.

Including cyclists and pedestrians, 75 people between the ages of 15 to 24 died in road collisions last year, up from 48 in 2016.

Speeding and dangerous driving are the main factors in the deaths, the report found.

The spike halts a downward trend that began in 2012. That year, 103 young people in that age group lost their lives in vehicle-related crashes.

The statistics from 2016 showed that year was a very good one for road safety in this province — the best year since 1946.

Transport Minister André Fortin and the head of Quebec's automobile insurance board will officially present the report on road deaths and collisions in 2017 later today.

Friends placed a teddy bear at a tree in Joliette last October, the site of a car crash that killed two teenagers and critically wounded two others. The driver was 15 years old. (CBC)

New measures to curb deaths

One in five of the young people who died in 2017 were involved in crashes between midnight and four a.m.

Changes to the Highway Safety Code, passed last month, seem to at least partially address that fact. The changes to the law forbids those with learners' permits to drive between midnight and 5 a.m.

Between those same hours, drivers who are 19 and younger can only have a limited number of passengers of the same age.

Senior pedestrian, cyclist deaths up

On the other end of the age spectrum, the number of fatalities among those 75 and up decreased by almost a third, going from 55 deaths to 40.

However, 40 per cent of pedestrians struck and killed were in that age group.

The number of cyclists killed on the roads also increased, from eight in 2016 to 11 in 2017.