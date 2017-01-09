Quebec is offering residents a chance to recommend ways to make the province's roads safer.

The Transport Ministry and the SAAQ, the province's automobile insurance board, are launching a round of public consultations, starting today.

Here's what you need to know about the hearings, which the government says are a first for Quebec.

What will be discussed

The consultation will be organized around four major questions:

What are the biggest road safety issues in your community or in Quebec in general?

Who else should have a role to play in road safety, aside from the government?

What should be done in order to get everyone to take concrete steps toward preventing accidents?

What measures should be implemented to improve road safety?

The consultations will tackle a whole range of topics, including (but not limited to):

Cyclists.

Drinking and driving.

Driver distraction.

Drugs and driving.

Heavy vehicles.

Insurance contributions.

Motorcyclists.

Pedestrians.

Infrastructure development and maintenance, road signs and traffic signals.

Seat belts and child safety seats.

Young drivers and road safety education.

Right turns at red lights will also be up for debate.

A group of Montreal-area mayors made the case last month to remove the island-wide ban on turning right on red, while cycling and pedestrian activists have argued that would be a bad idea.

"It's definitely a step backwards," said Dan Lambert, who represents the Association of Pedestrians and Cyclists of Westmount.

How to have your say

Quebecers can provide feedback on the SAAQ website starting today, while public meetings begin next month.

Public consultation sessions will be held in 11 cities across Quebec:

Feb. 3: Chibougamau.

Feb. 6: Val-d'Or.

Feb. 8: Gatineau.

Feb. 10: Baie-Comeau.

Feb. 14: Rimouski.

Feb. 16: Trois-Rivières.

Feb. 20: Saguenay.

Feb. 22: Sainte-Adèle.

Feb. 24: Sherbrooke.

Feb. 27 and 28: Montreal.

March 2 and 3: Quebec City.

The recommendations will then be handed over to the Transport Ministry for study. Check out the SAAQ website for more information.