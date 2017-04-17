The spring thaw coupled with heavy rainfall has led to never-before-seen water levels and flooding in some areas of Quebec.

The water level in the Rivière Ouareau, which runs through Rawdon in the Lanaudière region, is at a record high, according to Pierre Corbin, the spokesperson for the body that monitors water levels in the province's rivers and lakes.

Streets in Rawdon are flooded and 14 people were forced from their homes after part of a road there collapsed.

Yvonne Lefort lives on Pontbriand Boulevard and was asked to leave her home last night. She said the water levels rose steadily yesterday until about 7 p.m.

"This has already happened, about four or five years ago, but never to that extent," she said.

A number of streets in Rawdon are flooded due to high water level in the Rivière Ouareau. (Jay Turnbull/CBC)

Rawdon Mayor Bruno Guilbault said despite the high water levels, the situation has stabilized.

"I was told by the people at public works that yes, there was overflowing, but things are calming down and the sun was out, I think that's going to be a good thing too," he said.

Late Monday morning, one lane of the road, also known as Route 341, was reopened to traffic.

The Rivière du Nord has also overflowed its banks, causing flooding in Mirabel. Several roads have also flooded elsewhere in the Laurentians and the Outaouais region.

Mirabel firefighters were at the scene of flooding in that city early Monday morning. (Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada)

Recurring rain part of problem

Areas from the Outaouais in the west all the way over to the Centre-du-Québec region got between 20 to 40 millimetres of rain Sunday, which means several rivers are under surveillance, Corbin said.

Those include the Outaouais, Chaudière, Milles Îles, Assomption and Richelieu rivers, Rivière des Prairies and stretches of the St. Lawrence.

Corbin stopped short of saying the situation this year is exceptional, but said what's different is the length of time the water levels have been high.

"Every time we reach the point where water levels would go down, there's a rain event that maintains the high levels," he said.

Even though the rain is supposed to end today, Corbin said he expects the levels will continue to rise in the larger waterways over the next few days.

Flooding around Rawdon, QC. The good news is it's sunny & the worst appears to be over. pic.twitter.com/1gdSd7WklN — @TurnbullJay

What to do if asked to evacuate

Urgence Québec, the government body that keeps citizens informed in emergency situations, issued a list of tips for those who are asked to leave their homes.