Montreal bus drivers are hoping for clarity — and bracing themselves for headaches — as Quebec moves to pass legislation that would require a Muslim woman who wears a niqab or burka to uncover her face to ride a city bus.

The Liberal government's Bill 62 on religious neutrality would prohibit public workers, as well as those receiving a public service, from covering their face.

The law would apply to municipal services, including public transit. The guidelines for how those working in the public sector should carry out the law, however, may not be ready until next summer, after a round of consultations.

That leaves the union representing employees of Montreal's transit corporation, the STM, worried that individual drivers will have to make a judgment call in the meantime.

"STM bus drivers don't want that responsibility. When it comes to applying the law, they want clear directives from the STM," union spokesperson Ronald Boisrond said in an interview.

In an emailed statement, the STM said it's still evaluating how the law would be applied and "the instructions to employees that will result."

"Our goal will be to prevent employees from interpreting the law in their own way," said STM spokesperson Isabelle Tremblay.

Quebec Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée says Bill 62 is necessary for 'communication reasons, identification reasons and security reasons.' (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Quebec Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée told CBC Montreal's Daybreak earlier this week that the law is necessary for "communication reasons, identification reasons and security reasons."

The province will work with the public services involved to "establish clear guidelines," she said.

Legal challenges on horizon?

Daniel Salée, a political science professor at Concordia University, said the lack of clarity around the implementation of the law could lead to confusion.

"What should a bus driver do if a woman with a face cover comes into the bus? What should he do? That we don't know," he said.

Salée said the law is likely to be subject to a legal challenge under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, as well as the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.

The legislation includes the possibility of an exemption for those who make a "serious" request for accommodation on religious grounds, though it's unclear how that would be evaluated.

Shaheeh Ashraf of the Canadian Council of Muslim Women said that opens the door to additional problems.

"Are these niqabi ladies going to be wearing a tag in their neck saying they're exempt [from] this law?" she asked. "How is it going to work?"