A downpour is headed toward a large swath of southern Quebec and it could lead to some flooding this holiday weekend, says Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued the alert Sunday for several regions. Among the areas under the alert are the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Drummondville, the Upper Gatineau, and the Eastern Townships.

Some regions will get up to 25 millimetres of rain with a mix of melting snow by Monday morning.

Environment Canada is advising residents to watch for possible washouts in low-lying areas, including rivers, creeks and culverts.

Hydro Météo, a non-governmental agency that monitors water levels, said minor flooding has occurred along the St. Lawrence River, areas close to the Outaouais region, and the lakes of Two Mountains, Saint-Pierre and Makinongé.

While Montreal will be mostly spared from the heavy rainfall, there is also a possible chance of thunderstorms later tonight.